Today's mortgage rates - March 24, 2017
As expected, mortgage rates eased back this week. According to Freddie Mac, the average conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slid by seven basis points (0.07 percent) to drop to 4.23 percent; the average fifteen-year fixed-rate shed six basis points to slip to 3.44 percent. With the Fed having recently lifted short-term rates, movements in adjustable-rate mortgage rates are a little more sticky than for their fixed rate counterparts, and the average conforming 5/1 Hybrid ARM fell by just four one-hundredths of one percent (0.04).
Early indications are that the modest downturn in rates will continue into next week, but the amount of any decline will likely be smaller than this week's drop, with rates settling closer to the middle of a recent range than testing the top or bottom of it.
Latest mortgage rate analysis
Mortgage calculators
Mortgage amortization calculator
HSH.com’s mortgage amortization calculation allows you to calculate your monthly payment as well as your long-term mortgage costs.
Refinance calculator
Plug in your numbers and find out the best way to pay for your refinance – find out how to save the most money.
How much house can I afford?
Qualify yourself for a mortgage amount and maximum home price just like the professionals do.
"LowerRate" mortgage prepayment calculator
Wish you refinanced at the very bottom for mortgage rates? Pick the rate you want and prepay your mortgage to the same savings!
Mortgage rates and more
HSH.com Annual Mortgage Rate Outlook
Our annual outlook and mid-year review of mortgage rates, housing and real estate markets and more.
Historical mortgage rates and historical ARM index rates
HSH.com has surveyed lenders and produced mortgage statistics for over 30 years.
The latest ARM indexes
The latest available index values for Adjustable Rate Mortgages (ARMs). These values are used by lenders and mortgage servicers to calculate the new ARM interest rate.
HSH.com on the latest move by the Federal Reserve
After each FOMC meeting, HSH.com details the latest changes to Fed policy and how it will impact mortgage borrowers.