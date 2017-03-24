As expected, mortgage rates eased back this week. According to Freddie Mac, the average conforming 30-year fixed-rate mortgage slid by seven basis points (0.07 percent) to drop to 4.23 percent; the average fifteen-year fixed-rate shed six basis points to slip to 3.44 percent. With the Fed having recently lifted short-term rates, movements in adjustable-rate mortgage rates are a little more sticky than for their fixed rate counterparts, and the average conforming 5/1 Hybrid ARM fell by just four one-hundredths of one percent (0.04). Early indications are that the modest downturn in rates will continue into next week, but the amount of any decline will likely be smaller than this week's drop, with rates settling closer to the middle of a recent range than testing the top or bottom of it.

